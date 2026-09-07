Roadies Is Coming To Netflix? Streaming Giant Reportedly Strikes Rs 18 Crore Deal

Netflix is reportedly expanding its reality television offering in India with MTV Roadies.

What's Happening

According to a report by The Ken, as quoted by Indiantelevision.com the streaming platform is set to acquire the show from JioStar in a deal worth around Rs 18 crore.

Neither Netflix nor JioStar has officially announced the reported deal yet.

If it goes through, Roadies would become the latest established television property to make its way to Netflix as the streamer looks to widen its reach in the Indian market.

Background

The reported acquisition comes soon after Netflix's deal for MTV Hustle Season 5, which was reportedly valued at Rs 13 crore.

The latest season of Hustle, titled Hustle 5 - Apna Homeground, features Badshah, Raftaar, EPR Iyer, Dino James, Dee MC and King, with Krissann Barretto serving as the host. The season premiered on Netflix in August, alongside its television run on MTV India and streaming availability on JioHotstar.

Roadies has a significantly longer history in Indian television.

The reality show has been on air for more than two decades and has undergone several changes over the years.

What began as an adventure-based youth programme eventually developed into a franchise centred on auditions, contestants, gang leaders, rivalries and controversies.

Several well-known television and entertainment personalities have been associated with Roadies over the years, including Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty and Elvish Yadav.