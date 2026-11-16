'There Was So Much Deep Love': Shruti Haasan On Parents Kamal Haasan And Sarita's Separation

Actor and singer Shruti Haasan has spoken about her parents, Kamal Haasan and Sarika, and how their relationship shaped her understanding of love and companionship.

What's Happening

In a recent interaction on the SS Podcast, Shruti reflected on the equation her parents shared before their separation and revealed what she took away from watching them grow together.

Kamal Haasan and Sarika got married in 1988. However, the couple separated in 2002 and finalised their divorce in 2004. They have two daughters, Shruti and Akshara Haasan.

During the podcast, Shruti was asked whether her parents' relationship influenced her expectations from a romantic partner. Recalling the bond they shared, she said, "Everybody knows my parents are not together. But when they were together there was so much love! So much deep love. Where they really had fun with each other. They used to enjoy and work together. They are both each other's creative collaborators. Even as a kid I felt that when I grow up and if I have a boyfriend or husband, we should do things together, and build things together."

Shruti also spoke about the way her parents approached parenting. She recalled that despite being born into a family of successful actors, she was not always given everything she asked for. Her father, in particular, ensured that she did not grow up feeling entitled. The actor said she has come to appreciate those decisions more as an adult.

Shruti Haasan On Why She Does Not Want To Get Married

Shruti has previously spoken about her views on marriage and has maintained that she is not particularly interested in the institution. Even during her relationship with artist Shantanu Hazarika, she was open about her perspective on marriage. The two reportedly ended their relationship amicably in 2024 after dating for four years, citing personal differences.

The actor later confirmed that she was single and concentrating on her professional commitments and personal growth.

In an earlier appearance on Soha Ali Khan's podcast last year, Shruti spoke about enjoying companionship while questioning the idea of marriage. She said, "I really like companionship. But, I have lived my whole life in a way of not fitting in a box. Weirdly, I am very traditional in some things and quite conservation in my approach to certain other things, but that's only because no one forced me to come to that conclusion. I just feel that the paperwork with marriage, the lavish spending, showing, I feel like 'Who are we doing this for?'"

Background

On the professional front, Shruti was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie (2025), headlined by Rajinikanth. The ensemble cast also included Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj and Rachita Ram. Aamir Khan made a cameo appearance, while Pooja Hegde featured in a special dance number. The film earned approximately Rs 518 crore worldwide, although its critical reception was lukewarm.

Apart from acting, Shruti has also been exploring her musical interests. She recently lent her voice to Pavazha Malli, alongside Sai Abhyankkar. She also made a special appearance alongside Ram Charan in Peddi.