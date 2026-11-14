"It's Silly To Lie About It": Shruti Haasan Gets Candid About Cosmetic Enhancements

The Indian cosmetic surgery procedure market generated $4,198 million in 2023, according to data published by the Indian Journal of Plastic Surgery. The market is only growing, with celebrities now sharing vlogs of undergoing procedures, whether surgical or non-surgical.

Among them, Shruti Haasan has always been vocal about cosmetic enhancements. She has never shied away from speaking about subjects that people otherwise consider taboo or discuss in hushed tones. In Neha Dhupia's latest vlog, the Welcome Back star got candid about the cosmetic work she has had done.

Shruti Haasan Says She Doesn't Want To Be A 'Promoter' Of Cosmetic Procedures

Neha Dhupia asked the actor to share her take on getting work done on the face. The Gabbar Is Back star said, "I talk carefully on this subject. See, it's very obvious. I have grown up in front of people. And I think it's silly to lie about it."

She further added that she does not judge people based on whether they decide to undergo cosmetic enhancement procedures. However, she finds it silly when people deny having had them.

"I am not judging all the people who are like, 'No, I was born like this.' You were not like this three weeks ago. Whatever," she added.

Shruti Haasan also said that while she has opted for cosmetic enhancements, she does not want to be a promoter of such procedures.

"But sabki marzi, khudki marzi [everyone has their own wish]. I just don't see a point in lying about it. I also don't want to be some promoter of it. You do you. Please leave me to my own devices. Thank you," the actor concluded.

Neha Dhupia further asked her if it hurts. Shruti said, "A lot," and noted that the Lust Stories star should not ask anyone whether she should opt for any procedures. Instead, she should do her research, consult a doctor, and make an informed decision.

Shruti Haasan On 'Plastic Hai' Remarks

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Shruti Haasan addressed how she was called "plastic" when she got honest about having cosmetic procedures done on her face.

"When I spoke up, I got comments like, 'Oh, yeh to plastic surgery ki dukaan hai [Oh, she is all plastic].' But I know what and how much I have done, and how much more others have. That's the price you pay for honesty. It is okay. And I never promote it. This is my choice," she said.

The actor added that the bigger issue was not the procedure itself but the double standards surrounding beauty and authenticity. She pointed out that her choices were personal, not a promotional message for others to follow in her footsteps.

"In love, in life, in work, fingers will always be pointed at you for blowing the whistle or speaking the truth or calling something out for what it is. But what a good price to pay," the actor concluded.

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