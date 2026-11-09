Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Sridevi's Funny Remark About Her Nose Job And Film Career

Janhvi Kapoor made her film debut in the 2018 romantic drama Dhadak a couple of months after she lost her mother, legendary actor Sridevi.

During a conversation with Galatta Plus Tamil, Janhvi recalled with humour that it was only after her nose job that Sridevi approved of her entry into films. “She was unsure before. But I think after I did my nose, she said, ‘Ya, there is potential,'” she said with a laugh while talking to her maternal cousin, Maheswari.

This was not the first time when Janhvi opened up about her beauty treatments. She has often remarked that her relationship with beauty began under the influence and guidance of her mother.

Last year, on the chat show Too Much With Kajol & Twinkle on Prime Video, the actor shared, “I think I have been very intelligent, conservative, and proper about what I have done. Of course, I have had the guidance of my mom and everything.”

Janhvi also warned young girls from falling prey to faulty beauty standards set by social media. “I don't believe in gatekeeping. I was one of the young girls who was very impressionable with the onset of social media and seeing everyone being judged to look a certain way. I don't want to perpetuate to young girls this idea of perfection. I'm a big believer in ‘you do you' – do whatever makes you happy. I would be very happy to be a completely open book about things,” she shared.

Addressing plastic surgery rumours, the actor said, “I saw this video the other day, where some doctors, or some self-proclaimed doctors, were like, ‘Let's do a review of everything that this person has done to their face.' And they had my picture come up, and they said things like some buffalo plasty or something; I don't know what.”

The actor believes that transparency is very important, and that is why she has always been honest about the cosmetic surgeries she has done.

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