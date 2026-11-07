<i>Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani</i>'s Anjali Anand Reveals How She Stays Active Despite A Busy Shooting Schedule

Anjali Anand has shared how she manages to stay active despite a demanding shooting schedule. Known for her role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the actor said she does not always find time to hit the gym while working. Instead, she focuses on incorporating movement into her daily routine through walking on set, eating nutritious food, lifting weights whenever possible and attending dance classes.

In a conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast All About Her, Anjali said, “When I am working, I don't get the time to go to the gym. I am a very active person by nature; if I know I have a scene where I have to sit all day, subconsciously I will just walk on set every time there is a cut.”

The actor shared she makes a conscious effort to stay hydrated and eat nutritious food while shooting. “I will drink water, I will feed myself something nutritious and I will make sure that I am not eating a lot of junk but I will also not be so hard on myself that I am not happy. I pick up weights whenever I have the time,” she added.

Anjali said she is aware that some people may question her fitness based on her appearance. The actor added that she has proved such perceptions wrong on several occasions and does not feel the need to explain or prove her strength to anyone.

"Being active doesn't mean I am going to the gym every day. There are a lot of things that can make you active. I attend dance classes; I dance for 5-6 hours whenever I have a break. People just have a different perception of fitness," she concluded.

Anjali Anand was last seen in the comedy film Dhamaal 4 alongside Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Esha Gupta.

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