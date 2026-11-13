Inside YouTuber Purav Jha's Mumbai Home: Giant TV, PS5, Floor-To-Ceiling Windows, And More

YouTuber and comedian Purav Jha has given fans a glimpse inside his Mumbai apartment. During a conversation with Mashable India, the content creator offered a peek into his personal space and lifestyle.

As one enters the apartment, the hallway leads to a massive living area. The space features a plush beige sofa set and a wooden centre table. One side of the room opens up to floor-to-ceiling windows that allow plenty of natural light to stream in, while the opposite wall is covered by a huge mirror, making the space look even more lavish.

Purav has decorated the living area with indoor plants and lamps to add warmth to the interiors. The space also houses a giant television screen and a PS5, making it the perfect hangout spot for Purav and his friends.

Interestingly, the YouTuber revealed that he bought the PS5 from Blinkit, especially so that his friends could enjoy gaming sessions whenever they visited. The living area leads to another hallway which opens up to several bedrooms in the apartment.

Purav Jha Purchases House In Delhi For Parents

Besides his Mumbai apartment, Purav also won a family house in Delhi. Previously, during a chat with Curly Tales, the YouTuber revealed that the most expensive thing he had ever purchased was his house. “I bought the house two years ago because I wanted to shift my family from a colony to a sector,” he said.

Purav further added that after shifting to the new house, he saw noticeable changes among his family members. “They go to the gym every day and follow clean diets,” he added.

Purav Jha's Career

Purav Jha began his journey as a content creator and gained popularity for his comic sketches, mimicry videos and collaborations with fellow YouTuber Harsh Beniwal. Over the years, he has transitioned into acting. He has been featured in projects like Campus Diaries and Ishq Next Door. He also appeared as a contestant on Prime Video's reality show The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar.

Recently, he was featured in Prime Video's crime-drama web series Chaar Yaar, in which he plays Sahil Shaikh.

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