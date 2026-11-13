'<i>Har Jagah Ghar Nahi Le Sakte</i>': Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why His Children Tease Him

Shah Rukh Khan is the first celebrity to have an entire building named after him. The actor and his wife, Gauri Khan, were in Dubai earlier this week to officially launch Shahrukhz Residences by Danube.

The launch event was hosted by Karan Johar. While Karan, Shah Rukh, and Gauri were on stage, the actor shared why his children often make fun of him.

Shah Rukh Khan Shares Why His Children Tease Him

Speaking at the event, Shah Rukh Khan said, "My children make fun of me. If I am driving in some city, and I like the city, my first words are, 'Yaha ghar le lete hain [Let's buy a house here].'"

His kids respond by saying, "Papa har jagah par ghar thode na le sakte hain hum [Papa, we can't buy a house in every city]."

The King star shared that his yearning to buy a house stems from his early days in Delhi and Mumbai. "I am somebody who came from a background, my parents died early. It's not a sob story. This is how it was. We didn't have a house," he shared.

Shah Rukh Khan shared that while he loves his films, family, and work, he also loves buying a house. "My biggest yearning in life, of course, I love my films, I love my family, I love my work, but the only thing I love more than anything else in the world is to buy a house. But I have been fortunate, God has been kind, and the reason for a house or a home is because I didn't have one till I got married, and we got our first house," he said, gesturing towards Gauri.

Shah Rukh Khan On What He Can Change At Home

During the event, Karan Johar asked Shah Rukh Khan if there were still any restrictions that he had to follow at home. The actor joked that he is not allowed to share any opinions about the interiors or decor of Mannat.

"In my home, I'm not allowed to do anything. Hamare ghar ke andar, Gauri ke ghar ke baare mein kuch nahin bol sakte. Hum na Wi-Fi ke baare mein bol sakte, na bistar pe khana kha sakte, na colours ke baare mein bol sakte, na paintings ke baare mein bol sakte, seedhiyon ke baare mein, lift ke baare mein, chhat ke baare mein, chandelier ke baare mein, light ke baare mein, hum kuch bhi nahin bol sakte (In our home, we cannot talk about Gauri's choices. We can't discuss the Wi-Fi, eating on the bed, colours, paintings, staircase, elevator, ceiling, chandelier or the lighting. We can't talk about any of it)," he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Mannat is the first property that Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan bought in Mumbai. It is their first home. The Bandstand bungalow, then known as Villa Vienna, caught the actor's attention while he was filming the song Chaand Taare for Yes Boss in 1997. He finally bought the property in 2001. He reportedly bought it for Rs 18 crore, and the property is now estimated to be worth Rs 300 crore.

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