Tiger Shroff's Luxury Mumbai Apartment Sold For Rs 9 Crore Days After Juhu Firing Incident

Actor Tiger Shroff has sold his luxury apartment in Mumbai's Khar West for Rs 9 crore. The property deal comes days after the actor was attacked in a firing incident near his residence in Juhu. The sale was officially registered on October 22, four days after three men fired shots at Tiger's vehicle.

As per property registration records accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix, the apartment is located on the ninth floor of a residential complex on Main Avenue Road in Khar West. Spread across a carpet area of 1,291 sq ft, the property also features an exclusive area of 95.80 sq ft and comes with two covered parking spaces.

The buyer paid Rs 54 lakh as stamp duty to complete the transaction. Tiger had acquired the apartment directly from the project's developer, Keystone Realtors Private Limited, in July 2018, for Rs 7.61 crore. The possession of the property was handed over to him in November 2019. The Rs 9 crore sale represents an appreciation of around 18.3% over the actor's original purchase price.

More About The Firing Incident

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped an assassination attempt when three gunmen opened fire at his car in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 18. The attackers reportedly fired five to six rounds before escaping on a motorcycle. The incident left the actor's driver and a passer-by injured. Tiger remained largely unhurt with only minor gunpowder burn marks on his hand and arm.

Mumbai Police later arrested the alleged shooters in Kota, Rajasthan. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde condemned the attack, assuring that strict action will be taken against the handlers. Security has since been heightened around the actor's residence

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