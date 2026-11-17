Abhishree Sen is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming war film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. But her association with the superstar goes back much further than the film. From choreographing his stage performances to working behind the camera on Sikandar (2025), Abhishree has spent years learning from Salman. Now, as she steps into acting, she says it was his encouragement that pushed her to take the first step.

In a conversation with Variety India, Abhishree Sen revealed that Salman Khan was the one who asked her to audition for the Apoorva Lakhia directorial. Having worked with him on several occasions, including the Da-Bangg tour, she considers him her mentor and says she owes much of her growth to his guidance.

Recalling how she landed the role, Abhishree Sen said, "Salman sir has really helped me a lot. He's my mentor, and I'm honestly beyond grateful for the opportunity he has given me. He asked me to audition for Maatrubhumi."

Before getting the acting opportunity, Abhishree Sen had also joined the team of Sikandar as a clap assistant director. She revealed that she spent eight to 10 days preparing for her audition. Her performance impressed director Apoorva Lakhia, who eventually offered her a part in the film.

For Abhishree Sen, Salman Khan's influence has not been limited to work. She credits him with keeping her motivated during her weight loss journey and helping her stay focused on her fitness goals. Abhishree said that Salman has watched her grow from a choreographer to someone now preparing for a career in front of the camera.

"I have learned everything from Salman Khan. He has seen me become a choreographer. I was heavier back then. I have actually lost a lot of pounds, and Salman Khan has helped me. He kept me motivated and helped me in my fitness journey," she said.

Abhishree also spoke about Salman's personality, describing him as someone who balances kindness with strength. "He is one of the most kindhearted souls, yet he is the strongest. He defines heroism not just on the screen but in real life also," she added.

Abhishree also recalled an emotional moment from the shoot of the song Madira Paan Karenge. Having known Salman Khan for years, sharing screen space with him was a different experience altogether. She remembered him greeting her with "Heroine Abhishree" and smiling when he saw her on set. She also recalled him being in a playful mood while singing along to Aeroplane.

In Maatrubhumi, Abhishree Sen plays an English teacher who is married to a medic, played by Zeyn Shaw.

Inspired by the June 15, 2020, Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the film follows soldiers facing difficult conditions along the Line of Actual Control. Salman Khan plays Colonel Santosh Babu, while Chitrangda Singh portrays his wife. Prashant Tamang, Ankur Bhatia and Abhilash Chaudhary are also part of the cast.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4.

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