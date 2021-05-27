Amazon Buys Hollywood's MGM Studio. Twitter Erupts With Memes And Jokes

Jeff Bezos is the new James Bond? Memes on Amazon's acquisition of MGM have flooded social media

Amazon, on Wednesday, acquired famed Hollywood studio MGM for a whopping $8.45 billion. Acquiring the studio, which is behind some classic films and shows such as the James Bond franchise, The Handmaid's Tale, and Legally Blonde, will add to Amazon's extensive library of cinema. This, in turn, is expected to give Amazon an edge over streaming rivals such as Netflix and Disney+. "It's very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling," Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios said about the deal.

Seconding this, Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder said, “MGM has a vast, deep catalogue of much-beloved intellectual property. With the talented people at MGM and the talented people at Amazon Studios, we can reimagine and develop that IP for the 21st century.”

Mr. Bezos made the statement at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday. A Reuters report quoting Mr. Bezos stated that Andy Jassy would be taking over as CEO on July 5, the day Amazon was incorporated in 1994. Mr. Bezos had announced in February that he would be stepping down as CEO.

The developments regarding the acquisition and Mr Bezos' departure have given rise to some smart memes on the internet.

For instance, industrialist Anand Mahindra had a James Bond-inspired take on the news. He wrote, “The name's Bezos. James Bezos... (With apologies to Ian Fleming and Jeff Bezos).” British writer Ian Fleming is the brain behind James Bond.

"The name's Bezos. James Bezos... " (With apologies to Ian Fleming and Jeff Bezos)

Replying to Mr. Mahindra's tweet, one user said, “Jeff buys firms like we would pizza.”

Jeff buys firms like we would pizza.

American comedian and talk show host, Stephen Colbert believed that this will not be Mr. Bezos' last such buy before he steps down as CEO.

Amazon is nearing a deal to buy the Hollywood studio MGM. That is such a billionaire move. Next Jeff Bezos will buy Kellogg's just so he can make the MGM lion fight Tony the Tiger.

Actor-comedian Chris Pratt, too, weighed in on the development.

I'm gonna ask Jeff Bezos if it's too late

to change the title.

Some even wondered if the Amazon head had some acting ambitions. One user said that Mr. Bezos just wanted to be a Bond villain.

Amazon acquiring MGM studios for $9 billion so Jeff Bezos can finally fulfil his destiny of becoming a Bond villain pic.twitter.com/FRbMkUqbyD — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. ???? (@ParikPatelCFA) May 25, 2021

Bezos is the new Bond?

Amazon buys MGM for $8.45 Billion Dollars!!!

"Why would you buy an entire studio when you could get the James Bond CDs on Amazon already?" one user wondered.

Amazon officially bought MGM Studios for $8.45B.



Amazon officially bought MGM Studios for $8.45B.

This acquisition is dumb, since you can *already* buy the entire Bond franchise DVD box set on Amazon for only $75.

