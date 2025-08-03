Who Is Arvinder Singh Bahal? Agra-Born Investor To Fly On Blue Origin Mission Today

Arvinder "Arvi" Singh Bahal, a real estate investor from Agra, is set to fly to space with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin. The mission, named NS-34 is scheduled to be launched from West Texas on Sunday.

The 79-year-old will be one of the few Indian-origin civilians to travel beyond the Karman line, the internationally recognised boundary of space.

The flight is part of Blue Origin's New Shepard space tourism programme. So far, the programme has flown 70 people to space. NS-34 will carry a diverse, international crew.

Other NS-34 crew members include tech entrepreneur Justin Sun, Turkish businessman Gokhan Erdem, Puerto Rican meteorologist Deborah Martorell, British teacher Lionel Pitchford, and venture capitalist JD Russell.

Who Is Arvinder Singh Bahal?