Agra-Born Arvi Bahal To Fly To Edge Of Space Aboard Blue Origin Mission

Arvinder "Arvi" Singh Bahal, a real estate investor originally from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, is set to join Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin's upcoming space tourism flight. The flight is scheduled for launch on August 3 from West Texas. The flight, NS-34, is part of Blue Origin's New Shepard programme, which has so far taken 70 people past the Karman line, the internationally recognised boundary of space.

While NS-34 features a diverse international crew, Mr Bahal stands out not just for his Indian roots, but for a life defined by relentless exploration. Now a naturalised US citizen, he will become one of the few Indian-origin civilians to travel to the edge of space.

A Life Of Exploration

According to reports, Mr Bahal describes himself as a lifelong adventurer. The Blue Origin website stated that he has made it a personal mission to visit every country in the world. Mr Bahal has also stood at both the North and South Poles and skydived Mount Everest and the Pyramids of Giza. He even holds a private pilot's licence and is trained to fly helicopters.

His next journey, soaring into suborbital space aboard New Shepard, is a natural extension of his adventurous spirit.

Business And Background

According to his LinkedIn profile, Bahal is the president of Bahal Properties, a real estate company he has led since 1975. With over 50 years in the industry, he has built a successful business career alongside his global travels.

Other Members Of The Crew

Bahal will be flying alongside five other people from around the world:

HE Justin Sun, tech entrepreneur and founder of TRON.

Gokhan Erdem, a Turkish businessman and space enthusiast.

Deborah Martorell, a Puerto Rican meteorologist and science journalist.

Lionel Pitchford, a British teacher and philanthropist based in Spain.

JD Russell, a returning Blue Origin flyer and venture capitalist.

Welcome to Astronaut Village, NS-34 Crew! pic.twitter.com/XxOhuCpbLJ — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) August 1, 2025

This will be the 14th crewed mission of Blue Origin's New Shepard programme and its 34th overall flight. The mission will be streamed live, with a webcast beginning 30 minutes before liftoff.

A Symbolic Journey

For Arvi Bahal, the flight is more than just a thrill. Born in Agra, his journey from the city on the banks of the Yamuna river to the edge of space speaks to the growing presence of Indian-origin professionals in global frontiers like commercial spaceflight.