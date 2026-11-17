A series of remarks by senior Congress leaders over the past six months, followed by Rahul Gandhi's latest public interaction with the former Punjab Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh, at Sonia Gandhi's memoir launch, has revived speculation about a possible thaw in their relationship.

The signals have come at different intervals.

On June 4, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda claimed Amarinder was in touch with Congress leaders. On August 7, Rahul Gandhi named him his favourite politician in the BJP and called him "Uncle Amarinder". On October 15, Congress Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot said "anything is possible in politics" when asked about the 84-year-old Amarinder Singh's possible return to his parent party.

On Monday, Rahul publicly acknowledged Amarinder at the launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', in New Delhi, recalling an old family anecdote involving his late father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The remarks have thrust Amarinder back into Punjab's political conversation, particularly as the Congress and BJP prepare for the state polls early next year. The BJP has sought to dismiss any political interpretation of his appearance at the Congress event, insisting that it was driven by personal relationships.

November 16: Rahul recalls old family association at Sonia's book launch

Amarinder's presence at the November 16 launch attracted attention as he attended an event alongside several senior Congress and INDIA bloc leaders, despite having left the Congress in 2021 following a bitter power struggle.

At the book launch, Rahul Gandhi, 56, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was speaking about his parents' marriage and turned to Amarinder while talking about the only "fight" the Gandhi couple had, probably in the 1980s.

"I see Amarinder Singh ji here. You will not believe me when I say this, and you can ask my sister. We saw them argue, but we only saw them fight once. And the coincidence was that my father was speaking to Amarinder Singh ji on the phone when it happened. You remember that?" Rahul said.

Recalling the incident, Rahul said Sonia had repeatedly tried to get Rajiv's attention while he was speaking to Amarinder over the telephone.

"Mama was trying to say something. She repeated herself three or four times, and Papa was obviously stressed, and he got angry. So that was the fight," Rahul recalled.

BJP's Rana Sodhi says attendance was purely personal

As Amarinder's presence triggered fresh speculation about his political equations with the Gandhi family, BJP leader Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi came out in his defence, maintaining that it was natural given the longstanding personal relationship between the two families.

"Amarinder Singh's attendance was quite natural, given the long-standing, warm personal ties he and his family shared with the late former PM Rajiv Gandhi and his family. If he attended, it was because of those long-standing personal associations," Sodhi said.

The BJP leader's remarks underline the party's attempt to separate Amarinder's personal relationship with the Gandhi family from his political affiliation with the BJP. Amarinder himself also dismissed speculation about a possible political return. Asked whether he would rejoin the Congress, he replied, "No."

Explaining his presence, he said, "We have come here for a social event. How do political issues come into this?" He also pointed out that Sonia Gandhi had attended three of his book launches.

October 15: Pilot says anything is possible

Before Rahul's latest interaction, Congress Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot had added another dimension to the speculation. On October 15, responding to a question about the possibility of Amarinder returning to the Congress, Pilot said, "Politics mein kuch bhi ho sakta hai (Anything is possible in politics)".

Describing Amarinder as a leader of tall stature, Pilot said the former Chief Minister had served Punjab well and recalled his longstanding personal association with him.

However, Pilot clarified that he had not personally spoken to Amarinder about his future political plans or any possible change of party.

August 7: Rahul calls Amarinder his favourite BJP politician

The political buzz had received an unexpected push on August 7, when Rahul Gandhi, during an Instagram 'Ask Me Anything' session with students, was asked to name his favourite politician from the BJP.

Rahul surprised many by naming Amarinder.

"Captain Amarinder Singh, definitely. I get along with him. He's cool. He is an expert on military history," Rahul said before adding, "Hello, Uncle Amarinder!"

The remark quickly became a talking point in Punjab's political circles, particularly because Amarinder had quit the Congress after a bitter confrontation with the party leadership.

Amarinder welcomed Rahul's praise but maintained that his political commitment remained with the BJP, making it clear that personal relationships should not be confused with political affiliations.

June 4: Hooda's remark triggers first comeback speculation

The speculation had actually begun much earlier. On June 4, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda triggered political buzz by claiming that Amarinder was in touch with Congress leaders.

Hooda's remarks assumed significance as Amarinder had been one of the Congress's most prominent leaders in Punjab and had led the party to a spectacular victory in the 2017 Assembly elections.

His comments fuelled speculation about possible backchannel communication between the former Punjab Chief Minister and his old party, particularly amid reports of his dissatisfaction with the BJP's functioning and decision-making process in Punjab.

Why the renewed bonhomie matters ahead of 2027

The developments come at a crucial time as Punjab's political parties begin positioning themselves for the state polls. Amarinder remains a politically significant figure in Punjab. He led the Congress to a landslide victory in the 2017 Assembly elections, but his relationship with the Congress leadership deteriorated following an intense factional battle involving Navjot Singh Sidhu and other state leaders.

He resigned as Chief Minister in September 2021, floated the Punjab Lok Congress, contested the 2022 Assembly elections in alliance with the BJP and subsequently merged his party with the BJP.

For the Congress, reconnecting with a former Chief Minister of Amarinder's stature could carry political significance, particularly as the party attempts to consolidate its position while dealing with internal leadership challenges.

For the BJP, retaining Amarinder's experience and political influence is equally important as it attempts to strengthen its independent political base in Punjab. Amarinder has also advocated an alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal for the 2027 elections, adding another dimension to the state's changing political equations.

However, Amarinder has consistently denied any intention of returning to the Congress. He has maintained that his relationship with the Gandhi family is personal and dates back to his friendship with Rajiv Gandhi. The BJP, through Sodhi's latest remarks, has also sought to reinforce this distinction.

For now, there is no confirmation of any political negotiations or realignment.

The bigger question ahead of 2027 is whether this renewed Gandhi family-Amarinder bonhomie will remain confined to old personal relationships or eventually influence Punjab's political equations.

