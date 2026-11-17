The Delhi High Court today pulled up Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders over delay in a criminal contempt case, granting them a final three-week window to file their replies. Issuing a stern warning against any further delay, the bench made it clear that no additional extension would be granted to the AAP leaders.

"You are taking us for a ride," the high court said during the hearing today.

The court warned Kejriwal and the other respondents that a failure to submit their responses within the three-week period would lead to an automatic closure of their right to respond in the matter.

The criminal contempt proceedings were triggered by remarks made by the AAP leaders against Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court.

The comments were allegedly made when Justice Sharma was hearing a petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging their discharge in the Delhi excise policy case.

Justice Sharma in May this year initiated criminal contempt proceedings against Kejriwal and AAP leaders including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj, among others, over their social media posts "vilifying" her in the context of the excise policy case.

Justice Sharma had said the former Delhi chief minister "orchestrated a calculated campaign" of vilification against her on social media instead of pursuing his legal remedies. She had clarified that the CBI's petition at that time against the discharge of all the accused in the excise policy case would have to be taken up by another bench.

The high court judge took exception to several social media posts that attributed "political allegiance" to her and allegedly targeted her by posting a misleading "edited" video of a speech given by her at an educational institution in Varanasi.

"Arvind Kejriwal sought to destroy my reputation instead of availing legal remedies after I refused to recuse and a deliberate attempt to lower the court's authority can't be permitted in guise of free speech," Justice Sharma had said.

She had clearly said she was not recusing herself but was only transferring the case to another bench as she had initiated the contempt proceedings.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the CBI, had thanked her for upholding the institution's dignity.