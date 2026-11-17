Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said the government will soon share how residents can book tickets and reserve visits to the controversial bungalow.

The bungalow the BJP turned into a major election issue against Arvind Kejriwal is now set to open its doors to Delhi residents. The former Chief Minister's official residence, dubbed 'Sheesh Mahal' by the BJP, will be opened to the public next week, Minister Parvesh Verma announced on Tuesday.

The government will announce the booking process, ticket arrangements and reservation details shortly. The exact date when visits will begin, entry charges, if any, and visiting hours have not yet been disclosed.

"The Sheesh Mahal will be opened to the public. From next week, the people of Delhi will be able to visit it," Verma said at a press conference.

But the first look will go to the media. The minister said journalists would be taken on a tour within the next two to three days, with details of the arrangements to be shared on Wednesday.

What visitors may find inside has been at the centre of a political fight for years. Verma claimed the house has remotely controlled smart lights that can change colours from pink and blue to brown and black, curtains worth crores of rupees and Vietnamese marble.

He alleged that the public had earlier seen photographs of only one room, with portraits of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and Constitution architect BR Ambedkar. The remaining rooms, he claimed, were kept out of public view.

"Now, we will take the public on a complete tour of the premises so that everyone can see it with their own eyes," Verma said.

The BJP leader also revisited Kejriwal's early promise not to use an official car or live in a bungalow. He alleged that several bungalows, servant quarters and a garage were demolished before the residence was developed.

Located at 6 Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, the property was Kejriwal's official residence until 2024. The BJP made its renovation a prominent issue during the 2025 Delhi Assembly election campaign, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader of abandoning his image of an ordinary citizen. Verma went on to defeat Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency.

The controversy did not end with the election. A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Delhi Assembly in March 2026 put the renovation cost at Rs 33.66 crore, up from an initial estimate of Rs 7.91 crore. It also flagged procedural irregularities and spending of Rs 18.88 crore on higher-end specifications and ornamental items.

AAP has rejected the corruption allegations as politically motivated and maintained that the bungalow was official government accommodation, not Kejriwal's personal property.