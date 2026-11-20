For a commuter travelling between Delhi and Gurugram or Noida, a state border may be just another point on the route. For governments, it marks the limits of their jurisdiction. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday argued that the region's problems -- from traffic and housing to water management -- cannot be solved one city at a time.

Speaking at 'Delhi Connects 2026', an ASSOCHAM conference, Sandhu called for coordinated planning across the National Capital Region (NCR), where millions live in one city, work in another and cross administrative boundaries every day.

"Delhi's development cannot be considered in isolation from the wider National Capital Region," he said, placing integrated transport, planned urban growth, technology-driven governance and employment at the centre of his vision for 2047.

The challenge is not new. Sandhu had made a similar call for regional planning at an urban development seminar in October.

Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are part of an NCR spread across more than 55,000 square kilometres. The NCR Planning Board said in June that the region's population could rise from 7.86 crore to 14.73 crore by 2041, making coordination between governments increasingly important.

Where The Regional Plan Meets The Daily Commute

Sandhu's first priority was mobility. He called for better connections between public transport systems, stronger last-mile connectivity, improved roads and intelligent traffic management.

The aim, he said, should be to reduce congestion and make everyday journeys more efficient.

Some cross-border integration is already underway.

The 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor became fully operational in February, with connections to Metro lines, railway stations and bus terminals. Other proposed regional corridors are still being developed.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has also discussed a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority to bring different modes of transport under one planning framework. Housing presents a similar challenge.

Sandhu said new residential developments must be accompanied by schools, healthcare facilities, accessible public spaces and other civic services.

Delhi's Master Plan 2047, unveiled in August, envisages around 40 lakh affordable housing units. But building homes is only part of the equation. Their location, connectivity and proximity to employment centres will determine how effectively they serve a growing metropolitan population.

A Rs 13.27-Lakh-Crore Economy

Delhi's economic strength gives the ambition considerable weight.

Its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2025-26 is estimated at Rs 13.27 lakh crore, a projected increase of 9.42 per cent at current prices. The services sector accounts for 86.32 per cent of its Gross State Value Added, according to the Delhi Economic Survey.

Sandhu said the capital could strengthen its position in finance, healthcare, technology, education and entrepreneurship while attracting fresh investment.

Artificial intelligence and data-driven planning, he added, could help government agencies deliver public services more efficiently.

Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and business leaders attended the conference, where an ASSOCHAM-EY report on Delhi NCR's future was also discussed.

The Lieutenant Governor also called for greater collaboration between government institutions, universities, start-ups and businesses.