The return of jailed Punjab MP Amritpal Singh to his village, Jallupur Khera, after more than three-and-a-half years in detention was expected to be a major moment for his political outfit, Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De). With considerable anticipation surrounding his first physical appearance in Punjab since his arrest in April 2023, Saturday's gathering at his grandmother's cremation has brought his political popularity and the organisation's mobilisation strength into focus ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The Khadoor Sahib MP was brought from Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam under tight security for a three-hour visit to attend the cremation of his 84-year-old grandmother, Charan Kaur. Supporters arrived from different parts of Punjab, lined the roads leading to the village and showered him with flowers and garlands. Many gathered at the cremation ground to catch a glimpse of the jailed MP.

However, beyond the emotional significance of his return, the gathering has raised an important political question: did the turnout match the expectations surrounding Amritpal's homecoming? Given the anticipation within Waris Punjab De circles of a massive gathering, the scale of Saturday's mobilisation will inevitably be assessed against the political enthusiasm generated by his electoral victory in 2024.

At the same time, the restrictions of a three-hour custodial visit, tight security and the fact that the occasion was a family funeral need to be considered before drawing conclusions about the organisation's actual support base.

Amritpal's popularity versus organisational strength

Amritpal's electoral performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections had established him as a significant force in Punjab's Panthic politics. Contesting as an Independent candidate from Khadoor Sahib while lodged in Dibrugarh jail, he secured 4,04,430 votes and defeated Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira by a margin of 1,97,120 votes.

His victory demonstrated that his appeal could translate into electoral support even in his physical absence. It also encouraged his supporters to build a political platform that could challenge established parties, particularly the Shiromani Akali Dal, in the Panthic space.

In January 2025, his father, Tarsem Singh, launched the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) at the Maghi Mela in Sri Muktsar Sahib, seeking to position the organisation as an alternative to the Badal-led Akali Dal.

Saturday's gathering was therefore being viewed as an opportunity to gauge whether Amritpal's popularity remained intact and whether the organisation could demonstrate its ability to mobilise supporters beyond the parliamentary constituency he represents.

Amritpal Singh during his grandmother's cremation at Jallupur Khera

Photo Credit: ANI

The distinction between an individual leader's popularity and a political outfit's organisational strength will be crucial in the coming months. Can Waris Punjab De convert the enthusiasm surrounding Amritpal into a statewide political movement? Or will its influence remain concentrated around his personal following and the Khadoor Sahib constituency?

A challenge to the Akali Dal's Panthic vote bank?

The larger political implications of Amritpal's emergence are particularly relevant for the Shiromani Akali Dal, which is attempting to rebuild its traditional Panthic support base after successive electoral setbacks.

Amritpal's political messaging around Sikh identity, drug addiction, alleged injustice against Sikhs and the perceived marginalisation of Punjab has found resonance among sections of the Sikh youth and voters dissatisfied with established political parties.

His outfit could potentially attract voters who have traditionally supported the Akalis, particularly in constituencies where Panthic issues carry considerable electoral weight. Even a division of votes in a limited number of constituencies could influence the outcome of closely contested seats in 2027.

READ | Amritpal Singh's Waris Punjab De A New Challenge For Akali Dal Ahead Of Polls

However, the Akali Dal continues to have an established organisational network, experienced leadership and a political presence across Punjab. Waris Punjab De, meanwhile, has to establish its presence in Majha, Doaba and Malwa and demonstrate that its appeal extends beyond Amritpal's home constituency.

The organisation also faces challenges relating to its registration with the Election Commission, the absence of a settled election symbol and internal differences over organisational appointments.

Incarceration remains a key factor

Amritpal's continued incarceration is another uncertainty for his political outfit. His detention under the National Security Act expired in April 2026, but Punjab subsequently secured his arrest in another pending FIR and sought to keep him lodged in Dibrugarh jail, citing concerns over public order and state security.

His supporters have continued to project him as a political voice despite his prolonged absence from Punjab.

Saturday's appearance has once again brought that political debate to the forefront. While the gathering demonstrated that Amritpal continues to command public attention, its political significance will ultimately depend on whether the enthusiasm surrounding him can be converted into an organised electoral campaign.

For the Akali Dal, the question is whether it can reclaim its traditional Panthic constituency before Waris Punjab De consolidates its position. For Amritpal's outfit, the challenge is to prove that its political influence goes beyond the personality of its jailed leader.

READ | When Two Akali Dals Faced Off At A Fair: Panthic Politics Dominates Chhapar Mela

As Punjab moves towards the 2027 Assembly elections, the Jallupur Khera gathering has provided an important moment to assess the emerging Panthic equation, but the larger electoral test remains ahead.