When Two Akali Dals Faced Off At A Fair: Panthic Politics Dominates Chhapar Mela

The Chhapar Mela, one of Punjab's prominent traditional fairs with deep roots in the Malwa region, took on added political significance this year as the Panthic, or Sikh religio-political, support became the singular contest on Saturday. At the centre of curiosity was a new claimant in jailed MP Amritpal Singh's Akali Dal, challenging the Sukhbir Badal-led older Dal. The ruling AAP, the main Opposition Congress, and an on-its-own BJP stayed away, though in the past parties across the spectrum have been present at this village fair in Ludhiana district.

This meant Sukhbir Singh Badal's Shiromani Akali Dal, which has consistently lost ground since being voted out last in 2017, was directly facing the young hardliner Amritpal Singh's Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), which has vowed to make a statewide impact in the Assembly elections due early next year. Political conferences at major melas have historically allowed parties to test their organisational strength, mobilise supporters and send messages to their respective social and political constituencies. Chhapar Mela is celebrated every year in September mainly in memory of folk Hindu god Gugga.

For Waris Punjab De, its leader Manpreet Singh Ayali's speech combined Panthic issues such as autonomy of Sikh institutions with ideas that go beyond religious identity, such as the battle against drugs, and the issues of agriculture, industry, jobs, migration and Punjab's economic future. Ayali, who is MLA from Sukhbir Badal's SAD but has joined Amritpal's party recently, invoked the 'Khalsa Vahir' or religious drive run by Amritpal Singh against drugs. He also questioned both the Centre and state governments over the supply chain.

The SAD, meanwhile, treated Ayali and Waris Punjab De as a direct challenge to its traditional political space. Sukhbir Singh Badal's speech focused heavily on Ayali, accusing him of aligning with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to divide the Panthic vote. He also claimed that AAP's decision not to hold a political conference at Chhapar indirectly benefited Waris Punjab De.

Sukhbir Badal also sought to turn the gathering into a projection of the SAD's own 2027 agenda, announcing promises on government jobs, youth loans, pensions, the Shagun scheme and welfare benefits. The emphasis was not only on defending the SAD's Panthic credentials but also on presenting it as a broader governance alternative.

The size of the gatherings will inevitably become part of the political narrative, with both sides likely to use their respective crowds as evidence of support. But the more consequential question is what Chhapar represents for 2027. If the Panthic vote remains concentrated around the traditional Akali structure, the SAD will seek to consolidate that space. If Waris Punjab De can convert the mobilisation into an independent electoral constituency, it could alter the shape of the contest in several seats.