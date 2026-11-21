After visiting poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri is now heading to poll-bound Punjab, where his three-day religious programme in Pathankot is expected to see the participation of the Aam Aadmi Party's top leadership. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are likely to attend the November 24 'Divya Darbar', giving the preacher's visit a political dimension ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

The programme will be held at Lamini Stadium Ground from November 22 to 24. Shastri will deliver the Shri Hanumant Katha on November 22 and 23, while the 'Divya Darbar' is scheduled for November 24.

Swaran Singh Salaria, AAP candidate from Sujanpur Assembly constituency in Pathankot district, is overseeing preparations for the programme. Confirming the participation of senior party leaders, Sallaria said, "The entire leadership of Delhi and Punjab is coming to attend the programme."

The expected presence of Kejriwal and Mann at the religious gathering comes as the AAP government and opposition parties begin preparing for the 2027 Assembly elections. The participation of the party's national and state leadership in the event is likely to attract political attention, particularly in the context of the growing electoral activity in Punjab.

Shastri's latest visit also comes against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding his previous visit to Punjab in September. During his five-day stay in Ludhiana, some of his remarks about other communities and religious conversions triggered objections from minority representatives and religious leaders.

Punjab Shahi Imam Maulana Mohammad Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi had objected to Shastri's remarks, alleging that they hurt religious sentiments and could affect communal harmony. One of the comments that drew particular criticism was his alleged remark, "Bhaiya ko saiyyan bana lete hain".

Shastri subsequently clarified that his comments were not directed against any particular religion and maintained that he was speaking against religious conversions and social issues. The controversy continued after the preacher sought a written apology from the Shahi Imam in a video statement.

The Pathankot programme will therefore be watched both as a major religious gathering and for the political significance of the expected participation of the AAP's top leadership, particularly with Punjab heading towards another Assembly election cycle.