China's evolving military ties with Pakistan are being viewed in the US as part of a wider effort to suppress India's rise. A latest report by a US Congressional committee has warned how Beijing is combining its curbs on industrial supplies to India with its military pressure in the border areas to constrain India.

The warning came in the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission's 2026 Annual Report to Congress, titled "China's Other Front: India and the Future of US Strategy in the Indo-Pacific."

The report identified India as one of the few powers outside the US alliances with the scale to compete with China. For the US, it stressed, a stronger India could contribute to a more favourable balance of power in Asia while also providing an important alternative to Chinese supply and manufacturing chains.

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"China understands this, and it is actively working and it is actively working to suppress India's rise across multiple domains," the report warned.

The US panel also pointed out that the sharpest tool being deployed by China to deter India is economic.

Beijing, it said, is using its control over critical industrial inputs, technology, and expertise to make it harder for New Delhi to build competing capacity, and has restricted exports of key inputs to India to exert economic pressure.

China-Pak Military Ties

The Congressional panel also issued a caution over Beijing's deepening military partnership with Islamabad, pointing to the India-Pakistan conflict that followed Operation Sindoor last year.

"China's growing power and longstanding support for Pakistan have magnified India's fears of a coordinated two-front threat," the report noted, adding that the May 2025 conflict showed how China could strengthen Pakistan during a crisis without entering the fighting directly.

Beijing had earlier this year admitted for the first time that it had provided on-site techincal support to Pakistan during Op Sindoor - which followed the massacre of 26 civilians by Islamabad-backed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in April last year.

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The report also flagged the expanding Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean as an attempt to disrupt the critical maritime chokepoints and erode India's strategic advantages in the region.

China's growing footprint in South Asia threatens to undercut India's position in the region, it contended.

It also expressed concern over how China's greater financial resources have attracted South Asian countries interested in infrastructure and economic partnerships amid a lack of comparable alternatives.

Call For Stronger India-US Coordination

The report came with recommendations to counter China's regional pressure. It called on the Congress to direct the US Defence Secretary and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to work with their Indian counterparts to strengthen coordination on undersea and maritime domain awareness in the Indian Ocean.

It suggested that the aim should be to move beyond military exercises toward sustained operational coordination, including intelligence and surveillance sharing, joint monitoring of Chinese naval and submarine activity, and improved maritime threats responses.

The panel has also recommended establishing an Indo-American Strategic Leadership Exchange Program to build long-term ties among emerging leaders in the defence, government, business, and academic sectors in both countries.