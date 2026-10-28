Kartik Aaryan To Headline Vivek Agnihotri's Operation Sindoor: Report

Kartik Aaryan may be adding another film based on a real-life military operation to his upcoming projects. The actor is reportedly set to play the lead role in Vivek Agnihotri's Operation Sindoor, which was announced earlier this year by the filmmaker and producer Bhushan Kumar. According to a report by Variety India, Kartik will be playing the male lead in the project. So far, the makers have not made any official announcement regarding the casting of the film.

Operation Sindoor is based on the military campaign launched by India against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025. If the report turns out to be true, the film will add another project with a military backdrop to Kartik's filmography.

Kartik Aaryan's Upcoming Film Schedule

Before taking up Operation Sindoor, Kartik is expected to finish shooting for Captain India, directed by Shimit Amin. The film is based on Operation Raahat, India's evacuation mission carried out in 2015.

The actor has several other projects in the pipeline. His upcoming film Naagzilla is scheduled to release in February 2027, while his next project with Anurag Basu is expected to arrive in theatres in April 2027. Captain India is slated for an Independence Day weekend release next year.

Kartik Aaryan Won National Award For Chandu Champion

Meanwhile, Kartik recently added a National Award to his list of achievements for his performance in Chandu Champion, which was released in 2024. The actor shared his happiness on social media after receiving the honour, looking back at his journey from Gwalior to becoming an actor.

He wrote, "Looking back affectionately with a smile at that mumma's boy from Gwalior who dared to dream of becoming an actor from an environment, jaha log aise sapno par haskar aage badhte hain. Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment... still numb with excitement and nervousness… A dream of a small town boy... the dream of every actor in the country...The National Award for Best Actor ‘Chandu Nahi, Champiyon hai Main' (sic)."

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