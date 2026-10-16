Kartik Aaryan And Sreeleela's Love Story Delayed Again, Film To Arrive In 2027

Bollywood fans will have to wait a little longer to watch Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's romantic musical on the big screen. The yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Anurag Basu, is now scheduled to release in theatres on April 30.

The makers announced the new release date on October 15.

The project was expected to release in 2025.

Announcing the new release date, production house T-Series shared a picture of Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela on X. The post described the project as a story that would stay with audiences and confirmed that Anurag Basu directed it and Bhushan Kumar produced it.

The photograph shows the lead pair sitting close together against a scenic backdrop of greenery, with what appears to be a tea plantation in the background. The romantic setting offers fans another glimpse into the film's mood, though the makers have yet to reveal its official title.

“A new story which will stay in your heart is ready to unfold on the big screen,” the post's caption read.

Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela To Share Screen Space For The First Time

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela. While Kartik has established himself as a prominent face in Hindi cinema, the project marks Sreeleela's debut as a leading lady in a Hindi film.

The makers first offered audiences a glimpse of the romantic musical in February 2025. In the promotional video, Kartik appeared in a rugged look with long hair and a thick beard, performing on stage with a guitar. The footage also featured romantic moments between the lead pair, hinting at an emotionally driven love story.

What Is Next For Kartik Aaryan?

Apart from his collaboration with Anurag Basu, Kartik has other projects in the pipeline, including Captain India and Naagzilla. The actor continues to explore different genres as he lines up his upcoming releases.

For Sreeleela, the romantic musical represents an important step towards expanding her presence in Hindi cinema. With the release date now confirmed, audiences will have to wait until April 30 to see the new pairing on the big screen.



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