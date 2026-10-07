Kartik Aaryan's 'New iPhone' Leaves Internet Confused After Users Spot Two Flashlights

A social media post by Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has gone viral, sparking a lighthearted debate across platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter). The picture, originally shared on September 20 on Instagram, shows the actor holding a burgundy iPhone. But it recently became a viral topic after social media users spotted what appears to be two separate flash units and extra sensors beside the standard camera lenses. Standard Apple smartphones mostly feature a single LED flash module. But in the image shared, the device displays a secondary flash.

On forums like Reddit's r/BollyBlindsNGossip and various tech handles on X, commentators quickly labelled the image as either AI-generated or heavily edited. Some users joked that the device resembled an unreleased model, while tech commentators playfully remarked on the "two flash units and extra sensors."

Social media reactions

As the image went viral, several users suggested the post might be part of a subtle brand campaign or promotional activity. Others argued that the picture was likely just an edit gone wrong.

"He just leaked 19 Pro," one user wrote in the comment section of a post on X. Meanwhile, another jokingly said that "he is using 16 Pro in 18 Pro case".

"The man really said 'say cheese, and the phone said 'no'" one user joked.

"He might have wanted to edit through AI. So AI messed it up. I don't think he can't afford an iPhone," one user noted, sharing their suspicion on what could have happened.

"Apple might be doing this for one purpose so that people would check out the official one and maybe make em buy one. Since there is no real upgrade this year around with the 18Pro," another user shared their opinion.

"He mentioned in the story that day that it's AI." Since the post is two weeks old, one user defended the actor by sharing a photo, claiming that he had mentioned in his story that it's apparently AI.

One Reddit user defended the actor by writing, "This is a very random thing to hate on people for. he probably asked the AI to add an apple to the picture, and while adding that, the AI made some changes to the phone as well."

So far, neither Kartik Aaryan nor his team have issued any statement regarding the image or the social media chatter surrounding it.