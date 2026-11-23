Shashi Tharoor has faced parliamentary debates, political controversies and some rather complicated questions over the years. But can he handle a video game controller? The Congress MP recently found himself in unfamiliar territory as he tried his hands at Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6. A video posted on Tharoor's official YouTube channel shows how his team introduced the Congress leader to the much-talked-about sandbox world of GTA 6. And he was quick to observed that the title makes sense English-wise. "A grand theft, yeah, but auto?" he is heard saying in the video.

And he wasn't done playing with words. Bringing the conversation closer home, Tharoor described India's demonetisation exercise as "Grand Theft without Auto", delivering an unexpected political punchline during his gaming outing.

In the video, the 69-year-old politician appeared to be a reluctant gamer, struggling to get comfortable with the controls even as those around him tried to get him into the action.

But Tharoor had more to say than just a few observations about the game.

"I'm afraid I'm not a game player, but that's something which I can relate to as experiencing the story. But nothing about either the setting or people or the situation remotely appeals to me," he said.

He acknowledged that the game could have a different appeal for audiences elsewhere.

"And I'm assuming that around the world it does appeal to people or it wouldn't be such a huge event, this thing. Would an Indian game that Indians could relate to necessarily appeal abroad? I don't know," he said.

"Whether they would appeal necessarily to another country because other countries are also fairly insular, right? End up wanting something that's relatively familiar to them," he added.

The Congress leader then spoke about India's own gaming industry, suggesting that the country had enough talent to create games that reflected its culture and experiences.

"In our case, we seem to be willing to accept a foreign country's settings and game here, judging by how popular it is. We'll have to try and find out, but surely we've got enough smart people developing games in this country. I'm told half a billion people are playing already in India. So, somebody should be inventing Indian games for them, I hope," Tharoor said.

The conversation took a political turn when Tharoor reflected on the time between the previous GTA instalment (GTA 5) and the latest game.

"I'm told there's a big story about the fact that it's 13 years since the last version of this game, and the world has changed so much in 13 years. Pretty dramatic, right?" he said.

He went on to draw a comparison with the changes in India over the same period.

"In many ways, we're seeing what, less freedom of expression, more people worried about making noise that the government... What are we seeing in these last 13 years? There have been changes. We've seen the worthlessness of our thousand rupee notes and our five hundred rupee notes, dramatic things happening in this country in these 13 years," said Tharoor.

And then came the punchline: "That demonetisation was kind of a Grand Theft without Auto."

Rockstar Games' GTA 6 has set a new record for the biggest entertainment launch in history, generating $3.79 billion through preorders and first-day sales, according to an announcement by the game's developer on Friday.

The game's reported first-day performance has surpassed the box-office earnings of several major Hollywood releases. For comparison, Sony Pictures' 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' grossed $2.52 billion at the global box office in 2026, making it the highest-grossing film of the year to date, while Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' has collected over $1.8 billion, according to Variety.