After years of waiting and several delays, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is finally taking players back to Vice City, a fictional place inspired by Miami. Following the game's launch, Vice City themed signs, restaurants, street art and nightclub events are appearing across the real city.

For fans who want to see the places that inspired the game, Florida offers a chance to step into the world of GTA beyond their screens. If GTA 6 has made you curious about its real life setting, here are some spots worth adding to your travel list.

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Miami Beach

Since the release of GTA 6, people in Miami have spotted game related artwork across the city. Visitors can head to Miami Beach to enjoy the streets and nightlife, a place that plays an important part in the game. The area is known for its sports cars, along with the bright neon lights and Art Deco hotels that can transport you directly inside the game.

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Wynwood

Stockyard is inspired by Wynwood Art District. The area is known for colourful street art, wall paintings and art galleries. One of its main attractions is Wynwood Walls, an outdoor art space filled with large and colourful paintings by different artists. Visitors can take pictures with the artwork and even make their own graffiti.

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Florida Keys

Those who want to see the real life Leonida Keys can plan a trip to the Florida Keys. One of the best ways to explore the area is by taking a road trip. Unlike the busy streets of Vice City, this drive offers a slower and more peaceful experience. Travellers can witness clear blue waters, palm trees and small islands.

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Everglades National Park

The Grassrivers shown in GTA 6 are inspired by Everglades National Park in Florida. The area is known for swampy waters and alligators. In the game, these places become part of Jason and Lucia's adventures. Players may also see boats moving across the shallow water, used to travel through thick plants. Visitors can enjoy a similar experience in real life by booking a tour in the Everglades.

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Clewiston

The town inspired Ambrosia. Located away from the busy city life, this part of the game has farms, canals and large sugarcane fields. It gives players a look at Florida's farming areas and quieter way of life near the water. Unlike Miami, which is known for its busy nightlife, Ambrosia is more peaceful, with an industrial and rural feel.

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Which place are you planning to explore first?