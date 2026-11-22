More than 35,000 people applied for a job that offered them over Rs 1 crore a year to play Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). The company has now found its candidate, and surprisingly, it is not a celebrity gamer or a popular streamer. Kalshi Inc, a US-based prediction market company, has selected Cliff Savage, a 36-year-old video game streamer from Corona, California, as its first-ever GTA VI researcher. The company is offering him more than $100,000 (around Rs 88 lakh) annually, along with several additional perks, to play the much-anticipated video game and study its virtual economy.

According to Bloomberg News, Savage was an unexpected choice for the position. While several popular gaming streamers have hundreds of thousands of followers, just 28 people were watching his Twitch livestream when he received the call informing him that he had got the job.

His reaction was immediate.

READ | Play GTA 6, Earn Rs 1 Crore A Year: This Company Is Hiring A Gamer

"Oh my god, bro. No way, bro," Savage exclaimed before falling to the floor in excitement. "I got chills in my body right now."

Who Is Cliff Savage And What Will His Job Involve?

Savage previously divided his time between streaming video games on Twitch and taking up occasional gig economy work. Unlike established gaming influencers, he did not have a massive online following when he applied for the position.

The job required the successful candidate to stream their GTA VI gameplay from launch day, complete the main storyline and provide regular reports analysing the game's features and economic activities.

READ | GTA 6 Earns Rs 35,000 Crore In 24 Hours, Leaving Hollywood Blockbusters Behind

Bloomberg reported that Savage began his first major gaming session after the game's official release at 9 pm local time. He went on to livestream for seven hours, with the Kalshi logo displayed on his screen and a company-branded PlayStation 5 console.

"I was born to do something, man, and I think we found what it is," Savage told Bloomberg News shortly before starting his gaming session.

The streamer attracted around 2,000 views during his first session, while his Instagram following grew to nearly 21,000. Kalshi also arranged pizza, snacks and drinks to keep him going during the marathon session.

Why Is Kalshi Paying Someone To Play GTA 6?

The unusual appointment is part of Kalshi's efforts to expand its prediction market business. The platform allows users to trade contracts linked to the outcomes of events, including politics, sports, economics and entertainment.

GTA VI has also attracted considerable interest from traders, with more than $30 million reportedly wagered on markets linked to the game.

According to Bloomberg, Kalshi received applications from several well-known streamers with much larger audiences. However, the company chose Savage because it wanted someone who could offer an unbiased understanding of the gameplay.

"Our hope is we can have someone on a team who can have an unbiased take and understanding of the gameplay," Salman Sohani, a member of Kalshi's growth team, told Bloomberg.

Interestingly, Savage said he had never traded on Kalshi and knew little about prediction markets or the controversies surrounding them.

"To be honest, it's not a field that I know much about, so I don't have any thoughts on it at all," he said.

The appointment comes amid growing interest in GTA VI across streaming platforms. According to Streams Charts data cited by Bloomberg, viewers watched more than 200 million hours of GTA VI gameplay on Twitch, YouTube and Kick after its release, with more than half of those hours recorded on the first day.

For Savage, however, the opportunity has already transformed his life, turning his passion for gaming into a six-figure annual job.