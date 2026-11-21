Elon Musk has reacted to a video showing a man playing Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) without using a physical controller. Instead, the man controls the game through a brain implant developed by Musk's company, Neuralink, which allows him to operate the game using signals from his brain.

Reacting to the video, Musk wrote, "Playing GTA VI with Telepathy."

The clip was posted on Neuralink's X profile and features a participant in the company's clinical trial demonstrating how he plays the game using brain signals. The man explains that he can control his character's movements, fight opponents and even fly a seaplane without touching a controller.

During the demonstration, he shows how he can make his character shoot in the game by thinking about tapping his ring finger.

Neuralink posted the video with text, "Playing GTA VI with a Neuralink."

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"Right now I'm just like tapping my ring finger. Each ring finger. Bam. Look at that," he says while demonstrating the action.

The participant also describes how he used to play games before receiving the brain implant. He says he previously relied on a mouth stick and an iPad to control the device, but the method made his jaw sore. Comparing the experience, he describes it as being like "a bird just pecking at an iPad".

Neuralink Shares Disclaimer

Along with the video, Neuralink shared a disclaimer clarifying that its brain implants are still under investigation and have not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other regulatory authority.

The disclaimer reads, "Neuralink devices are investigational and have not been approved by the FDA or other regulatory authorities. This content features voluntary clinical trial participants sharing their personal experiences, which may not reflect all participants or future outcomes."