Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has faced criticism and online trolling after asking young people in a TikTok video whether they would ask their grandparents for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) as a Christmas gift. The video, posted as part of a government campaign promoting a 400-euro pension bonus, was intended to highlight a financial benefit announced ahead of next year's elections. However, the prime minister's reference to the popular but mature-rated video game quickly became controversial.

"Which of you will ask for Grand Theft Auto VI as a Christmas present from Grandad and Grandma?" Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a TikTok post on November 20, with the game's logo briefly flashing on-screen. "We all know that grandfathers and grandmothers rarely say no to their grandchildren,” he added.

The remark did not go down well with critics, who questioned why the prime minister was encouraging young people to ask for a game that contains mature themes and is not meant for children. Greece's main opposition socialist party, PASOK, criticised the video, saying the prime minister was promoting a video game banned for minors simply to follow a social media trend.

Left-wing newspaper Efsyn described the move as a gaffe, while conservative newspaper Dimokratia called it a tragic mistake.

The controversy has also drawn attention to an apparent contradiction in the government's messaging. Mitsotakis' administration has been among those supporting restrictions on young people's social media use, making the reference to an adult-rated video game an easy target for critics.

The latest instalment in Rockstar Games' hugely popular franchise comes after a 13-year gap. Set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, the game follows protagonists Lucia and Jason as they navigate a world of crime.

Like its predecessors, GTA 6 features an open-world setting where players can explore cities, steal vehicles, carry out heists and complete missions involving criminal gangs.

However, the game also features intense violence, gore, sexual content, nudity, strong language and references to drugs and alcohol. It carries a mature age rating of 17 and above. Grand Theft Auto VI is rated M for Mature 17+. Despite the controversy surrounding its content, the game has generated enormous excitement among gamers worldwide, with its launch becoming one of the biggest events in the gaming industry.