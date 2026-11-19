Police probe has made sensational revelations in the murder of an airline employee in Maharashtra's Gondia. 35-year-old Varsha Turkar's body was found in a forest in a pool of blood on November 14. Turkar was stabbed to death while she was out with a male friend.

Now, the police probe has revealed that the Mona Agrawal, wife of the male friend Nitesh Agrawal, had allegedly hired contract killers to murder Varsha Turkar allegedly over their affair. Police on Thursday claimed to have cracked the case with the arrest of four people, including Mona Agrawal.

The victim, Varsha Turkar, a resident of Dhanori in Pune district, was visiting her parental home in Kinhi village in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district during the Diwali holidays.

On November 14, 2026, she travelled to Tiroda in Gondia with her friend Nitesh Agrawal. While returning, the two stopped near a Shiv temple in a forested area of Bondrani village, under Dawaniwada police station limits.

Between 5.30 pm and 6 pm, three unidentified men allegedly attacked Turkar with knives, stabbing her in the abdomen and back. She died in the attack.

Police had formed six teams to crack the case. Police examined nearly 200 CCTV cameras along the route connecting the crime scene to Tiroda, Khairlanji, Waraseoni, Balaghat and Gondia over four days.

The footage revealed three men on a motorcycle allegedly following the four-wheeler driven by Nitesh Agrawal.

Based on CCTV footage, technical analysis and intelligence inputs, police identified and detained one of the suspects, Imran Karim Sheikh, 26, from Murti village in Gondia on November 19.

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During interrogation, he allegedly revealed that Agrawal's wife, Mona, 41, was upset over her husband's relationship with Turkar and had plotted the murder with the help of Kunal Kumbhalkar, who lived near her residence.

According to police, Kumbhalkar contacted serial offender Shah Rukh Pathan and arranged a contract of Rs 13 lakh for Turkar's murder.

Pathan subsequently roped in three men -- Imran Sheikh, 26, Nalen alias Naylan Sheikh, 24, and Krish Raut, 19, all residents of Sanjay Nagar in Murti -- to carry out the killing.

Police said the accused tracked Agrawal's movements when he travelled to Balaghat to meet Turkar. His car was registered in his wife's name and had a GPS tracking facility.

Using the location information, the three assailants allegedly followed Agrawal's car on a motorcycle and reached the forest near the Shiv temple in Bondrani, where they attacked and killed Turkar.

Police said two other accused are absconding. The four detained accused have been handed over to Dawaniwada police station for further investigation.