Four people, including a woman head constable, have been arrested in Gujarat's Aravalli district for allegedly murdering an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and burning his body inside a car to destroy evidence.

The main accused, 37-year-old Head Constable Alphaben Kelaswa, was in a relationship with the victim, 45-year-old ASI Ashwinbhai Tabiyad. Both officers worked together at the Chithoda Police Station in neighbouring Sabarkantha district.

The crime first came to light on November 10 when locals spotted a completely burnt Maruti Ertiga in Aravalli's Bhiloda area. Police recovered a burnt human skeleton from inside the car. Initially, officers registered an accidental death report after Ashwin's family suspected the remains belonged to him. Following a formal complaint by the victim's brother, Siddharaj Tabiyad, police registered a murder case on November 16.

Investigators revealed that the murder stemmed from a personal dispute. According to the police, Alphaben wanted to end her relationship with Ashwin, while he was allegedly pressuring her to continue it. On the night of November 8, she called Ashwin to her rented house in Chithoda, where he stayed overnight and was allegedly killed by her.

The next morning, Alphaben called her brother, 36-year-old Kalpeshbhai Kelaswa, for help. Kalpesh arrived at the house in a Maruti Eeco along with their cousin, 28-year-old Pankajkumar Kelaswa. Together, they packed Ashwin's body into a sack and hid it inside the house throughout the day. Pankaj then drove Ashwin's Ertiga to a nearby forest area while Alphaben and Kalpesh followed in the Eeco.

Late that night, Kalpesh and his friend, 33-year-old Manojkumar Ninama, bought petrol from a pump in Vijaynagar. The group shifted the sack containing the body into Ashwin's Ertiga and drove it near the Hathmati river. There, Alphaben, Kalpesh, and Manoj poured petrol over the body and the vehicle before setting it ablaze. During the act, the flames suddenly flared up, leaving Alphaben with burn injuries on her face, hands, and body, for which she later sought medical treatment.

Aravalli Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh Jadeja said that police teams cracked the case using CCTV footage from nearby towns, technical tracking, and local tips.

Investigators also collected DNA samples from the skeleton and Ashwin's father to confirm his identity. Police questioned Alphaben at the hospital and detained the three men, with all four suspects confessing to the crime during interrogation. Authorities have seized the Maruti Eeco used in the plot, and further investigation is underway.