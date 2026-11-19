In a dramatic and massive offensive against the city's narcotics network, Ahmedabad Police rounded up over 950 individuals with past drug-related cases across all seven police zones on Wednesday.

The suspects, booked previously under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, were brought together at the J.D. Nagarwala Police Stadium near the Shahibaug Police Headquarters. The joint operation involved local police stations alongside specialized units, including the Crime Branch, Special Operations Group (SOG), and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), to verify criminal records and question the offenders about active supply chains.

The highlight of the day—which quickly sparked widespread attention and viral visuals—was the stern treatment handed out to repeat offenders inside the stadium grounds. Senior officers separated the habitual peddlers from the crowd and escorted them into a closed white tent erected on the premises.

Several accused who had walked casually or even smiling into the enclosed tent were heard screaming loudly inside before emerging visibly limping after being dealt with by police personnel.

Addressing the media, Crime Branch Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Sharad Singhal emphasised that the drill was designed to send a clear message of zero tolerance.

While police briefings officially highlighted strict legal deterrence, officers inside the stadium warned the accused that returning to the drug trade would invite severe consequences. These include relentless opposition to their bail applications in court and the immediate demolition of any illegally constructed properties owned by them.

The large-scale roundup follows high-level directives aimed at achieving a "Drug-Free Gujarat," a campaign accelerated after Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently reviewed the state's law and order situation and urged agencies to dismantle drug syndicates and their financial roots. Acting on these orders, Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) G.S. Malik held a specialized security meeting with ANTF and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials on Tuesday to roll out coordinated city-wide enforcement.

Beyond warning the offenders, top police brass also placed local station officers on strict notice. JCP Singhal and senior officials warned Police Inspectors across Ahmedabad that strict departmental action will be taken against them if any negligence, collusion, or failure to stop narcotics sales is discovered in their jurisdictions—particularly if outside agencies conduct successful drug raids in their areas.