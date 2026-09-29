Cheap Spirits, Premium Bottle: Fake Liquor Scam Unearthed In Dry Gujarat

In a crackdown on illegal liquor networks, the Ahmedabad Police has busted an unauthorised liquor refilling racket in the Krishnanagar area of Ahmedabad.

According to police officials, the network operated a sophisticated black market scam. The suspects used to collect empty glass bottles, matching caps, and original brand stickers. Then, they would refill these premium brand bottles with cheaper foreign-made liquor.

The gang would then properly seal and put the stickers on these bottles to pass them off as genuine, high-end brands for illegal sale at inflated prices. Liquor is banned in Gujarat.

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man identified as Hemal alias Heku Maheshbhai Vaghela, a resident of Thakkarbapa Nagar.

They have seized contraband and materials valued at over Rs 1.32 lakh during the raid. The confiscated items included 47 full liquor bottles of various brands, 71 quarters, 15 beer cans, 322 empty labeled glass bottles, 118 empty plastic quarters, 293 caps, and 211 brand stickers.

The suspect was caught on the basis of a tip off gathered by Head Constable Rajendrasinh Balwantsinh. The racket was intercepted during routine police patrolling.

While Hemal has been taken into custody, authorities have launched a search for three accomplices involved in the criminal conspiracy Bharat alias Bharto Kishonbhai Solanki, Vijay Hirabhai Solanki, and Sunil Ganeshbhai Solanki. Further investigation are currently underway.