Liquor smugglers attempted to mow down a State Monitoring Cell (SMC) team in Gujarat's Banaskantha before fleeing across the Rajasthan border.

A high-speed convoy of eight vehicles, including Scorpios and Fortuners, rammed a government police Hyundai Creta near Marwada and Deri villages in Banaskantha, narrowly missing officers and independent witnesses. Following the attack, police registered a case of attempt to murder and organised crime against notorious bootleggers Gulabsinh alias Vasu Vaghela and Pradeep Mewada.

According to a formal complaint filed by SMC Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mayurkumar Kordiya, the team had set up surveillance after receiving a tip-off that large quantities of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) were being smuggled from Pradeep Mewada's liquor vend in Rajasthan's Methipura into Gujarat. Listed bootlegger Vasu Vaghela of Ramnagar was allegedly piloting the eight-car convoy, comprising black Scorpios, Innovas, and Brezzas without number plates. When SMC personnel signalled the speeding vehicles to stop, the drivers accelerated directly toward the officers and panchas, crashing into the police Creta and damaging it.

The attackers did not stop there. As the police team chased the convoy toward Deri village, another numberless black Fortuner attempted to ram the police vehicle from behind. During the chaotic escape, one of the speeding cars also struck and severely injured a cow on the road before all eight vehicles crossed into Methipura, Rajasthan.

The SMC team entered Rajasthan and conducted a joint operation with local police and excise officials, recovering all eight liquor-laden vehicles worth lakhs of rupees, bringing three back to Dantiwada while five were seized by Rajasthan Police.

Dantiwada Police have charged Vasu Vaghela, Pradeep Mewada, and other accomplices under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 111(2)(B) (organised crime), and 281 (rash driving), alongside provisions of the Gujarat Prohibition Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The incident has sparked widespread scrutiny over local policing, as local sources claim nearly 50 luxury vehicles smuggle liquor daily through the Methipura border despite checkposts.

