A 50-year-old man was killed and his wife seriously injured after a speeding Fortuner car allegedly carrying illicit liquor rammed their motorcycle near Sundhiya village in Gujarat's Mehsana district, police said.

The victim, identified as Mukeshbhai Laxmanbhai Sathwara, a resident of Chansol village in Kheralu taluka, was travelling from Visnagar to Kheralu on a motorcycle with his wife, Sarojben, when the accident occurred near Sundhiya village in Vadnagar taluka.

According to police, a white Fortuner allegedly struck the two-wheeler with great force, throwing both riders onto the road. Mukeshbhai died on the spot, while Sarojben suffered severe injuries, including a thigh injury, and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash drew a large crowd to the scene, where allegations quickly surfaced that the SUV was carrying cartons of foreign liquor and beer. Eyewitnesses claimed the vehicle was loaded with cartons of foreign liquor and beer, while some local residents alleged that liquor cartons were removed from the damaged SUV in the immediate aftermath of the accident. Police have not yet officially confirmed the quantity of liquor being transported or reports of any loot.

Preliminary investigations suggest the Fortuner may have been transporting liquor from Rajasthan towards Sabarkantha. Police sources said the driver was allegedly speeding, possibly in an attempt to avoid interception, when the vehicle collided with the motorcycle. However, officials said the exact circumstances of the crash and allegations of bootlegging would be established only after a detailed investigation.

Following the incident, Vadnagar Police registered a case against the SUV driver and launched an investigation. Authorities are examining the vehicle's registration details, transit route and suspected links to liquor smuggling as efforts continue to identify and trace the accused driver.