Madhya Pradesh Cop Crushed To Death By Vehicle Carrying Liquor During Raid

A police station in-charge was crushed to death by a vehicle allegedly carrying illicit liquor while he was trying to intercept it during an anti-smuggling operation on the Indore-Betul highway in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, police said on Monday.

The victim was identified as Dilip Puri, the Station House Officer of Khategaon police station.

The incident occurred late on Sunday night. He had reached the highway with a police team after receiving information about the movement of a vehicle transporting illicit liquor.

During the operation, the vehicle allegedly ran over Puri, leaving him critically injured. He later died because of his injuries, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested, and the liquor-laden vehicle has been seized.

Police are investigating the circumstances in which the vehicle struck the Inspector and whether the driver deliberately ran him over while attempting to escape.

The incident has brought renewed attention to the illegal liquor trade in Dewas district, which has been at the centre of controversy following a series of suspected spurious liquor deaths.

At least 13 people reportedly died between September 27 and October 16 in Chandana and Binjana villages after allegedly consuming adulterated liquor.

Several others were also reported to have suffered serious health complications, including loss of eyesight.

The deaths triggered a political controversy, with the Congress accusing the state government of failing to check the illegal liquor trade.

The district administration had initially said that the deaths could not be conclusively linked to poisonous liquor.

A high-level enquiry was subsequently ordered to establish the circumstances behind the fatalities. The controversy also led to administrative action, including the suspension of excise officials and the transfer of senior district officials.

Reacting to Puri's killing, senior Congress leader Arun Yadav alleged that the incident exposed the deteriorating law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh.

"When even those entrusted with enforcing the law are not safe, who will protect the common people?" he asked, demanding an explanation from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and alleging that the state had turned into a "mafia raj."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)