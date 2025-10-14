CCTV Shows Cops Chasing, Beating Engineering Student Hours Before His Death

New CCTV footage obtained exclusively by NDTV has intensified outrage over the brutal assault that ended in the death of an engineering student in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal last week.

The grainy clips show the student, Udit Gayki, running partially undressed as a policeman, rifle slung over his shoulder, pursues and finally catches him in the Indrapuri area on October 9. The footage then appears to show the constable pressing and rubbing the tip of his shoe against the man's foot while another officer speaks to his friends nearby.

The footage contradicts initial official accounts and has triggered demands for an independent probe. NDTV's examination of the video indicates an episode of sustained use of force by uniformed men that precedes Gayki losing consciousness and his subsequent death at the hospital. Medical reports say the final-year engineering student suffered a ruptured pancreas.

"I want a CBI investigation into this matter," said the 22-year-old's mother, Sangeeta Gayki, visibly anguished.

"My only son was beaten so brutally... If someone is at fault, send them to jail. Why did they take the law into their own hands?"

His father, Rajkumar Gayki, who fainted on seeing his son's body, told NDTV: "Udit had returned from college with his friends. We were told at 3 am that he was at AIIMS. I demand justice. The accused should receive the same punishment as my son."

Two constables from Piplani police station, Santosh Bamaniya and Santosh Arya, have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody in connection with the case. Police say inquiries are ongoing. Local officials confirmed the men are now in jail; however, the new CCTV has prompted renewed calls for a deeper, independent investigation.

Political leaders and civil society have also taken note. BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal visited Gayki's home and met the grieving family; he was given a detailed account of the incident by his parents. Khandelwal promised justice and assured them that no one found guilty would be spared.

Visiting the grieving family two days ago, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari called the killing "a shameful and inhuman act".

"A boy was murdered by police personnel on duty for just ten thousand rupees. It's horrific and disgraceful," Patwari said. "This shows the state of jungle raj in Madhya Pradesh. Our Chief Minister, who is also the Home Minister, hasn't even spoken to the victim's family. Law no longer exists in this state; Madhya Pradesh has slipped out of Mohan Yadav's hands," he said.

The family has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, arguing that a local inquiry cannot be impartial given the involvement of uniformed personnel.