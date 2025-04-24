Man, 50, Allegedly Beaten To Death By Railway Cops Inside Moving Train

A 50-year-old labourer died after being allegedly beaten by Government Railway Police (GRP) constables in the general coach of the Gondwana Express.

The incident occurred between Agra and Mathura, when the victim, Ramdayal Ahirwar, a resident of Palera in Tikamgarh district, Madhya Pradesh, was travelling with his son to Delhi for work.

According to the victim's son, Vishal Ahirwar, the duo boarded the general coach of the Gondwana Express from Lalitpur on Monday after arriving by the Geeta Jayanti Express. Their destination was Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi, where they were to proceed to Palam village, where Vishal works.

The tragic incident unfolded shortly after the train departed from Agra station. Vishal recounted that his father lit a beedi inside the general coach. GRP constables present on the train objected and allegedly started beating Ramdayal.

Vishal, who was asleep at the time, was awakened by the commotion and informed by fellow passengers about the assault. Despite his pleas to stop, the constables allegedly continued their assault.

Witnesses say the constables dragged Ramdayal from the general coach to the sleeper coach, which was connected, and continued beating him there. As Ramdayal's health deteriorated, the matter was reported to the Railway Control Room in Mathura.

When the train reached Mathura Junction, the constables reportedly got off the train with Ramdayal's body and then left, continuing their journey. A medical team was called, and the attending doctor declared Ramdayal dead on the spot.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Mathura took custody of the body and sent it for postmortem after conducting a Panchnama. An official investigation has been initiated following the serious allegations made by the victim's son.