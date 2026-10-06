7 Killed After SUV Rams Parked Trailer Truck In Gujarat

Seven persons were killed after their SUV rammed into a parked trailer truck on a highway in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Tuesday, police said.

The victims were travelling from Bhavnagar to Alang, where they worked at a shipyard, Superintendent of Police Nitesh Pandey said.

The accident occurred on the service road along the Bhavnagar-Somnath national highway near Trapaj village in Talaja taluka of the district at around 10 am when the speeding Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) crashed into the stationary trailer, according to police.

"The trailer was parked on the service road of the highway near Trapaj village, within the jurisdiction of the Alang police station. A Bolero approaching from behind crashed into the rear of the trailer. Six persons died at the scene, and one person succumbed during treatment," Pandey said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the trailer was pushed forward, and bodies were found scattered along the highway, with the SUV completely wrecked in the accident, eyewitnesses said.

The SUV's doors had to be forced open using iron bars to pull out the victims.

After being alerted, police and ambulance service reached the spot. The bodies were transported to a government hospital in Bhavnagar for postmortem.

An investigation was underway into the incident, the police added.

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