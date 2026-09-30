Video: Speeding Crane Runs Over Scooter, Rider Dies, Driver Flees From Spot

In a tragic incident, a fast-moving 20-tonne crane struck a scooter from behind in Gujarat's Rajkot, killing the rider on the spot. The crane driver fled the spot after the accident.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Amad Bhai Shekh, who used to repair drilling machines to support his family.

The collision caused immediate injuries as the heavy rear wheel of the crane ran directly over the victim's head.

Emergency services from the 108 medical team responded to the scene but confirmed that the rider died on the spot due to the severe impact.

CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity captured the entire sequence of events, showing the heavy vehicle crashing into the victim without slowing down. Immediately following the impact, the crane operator abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene before local bystanders could assemble.

Officers from the local police station arrived at the crash site to secure the area and transferred the victim's body for a post-mortem examination. Authorities have registered an accident case against the missing driver and have initiated a search based on the captured security footage to apprehend the suspect.

The man's death has left the family in profound grief.

Police have registered a case in connection with the accident and efforts are on to trace and arrest the crane driver.