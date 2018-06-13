Watch: Car Rams Into Petrol Dispenser, Autorickshaw In Rajkot The video footage shows a car speeding towards a petrol pump. The car first knocked down the petrol dispenser and then rammed into the vehicle.

Three people have been injured in the accident. Rajkot: A shocking accident was caught on the camera today when a car rammed into a petrol dispenser, overturning a commercial vehicle in Gujarat's Rajkot. Three people have been injured in the accident.



The video footage shows a car speeding towards a petrol pump. The car first knocked down the petrol dispenser and then rammed into the vehicle.



As the petrol spilled, the driver of the commercial vehicle is seen rushing out to safety.



Apparently, the driver of the car lost control over the vehicle, causing the accident.

#WATCH: A car rams into a petrol dispenser and a commercial autorickshaw at a petrol pump in Rajkot in Gujarat, injuring three people. (Source: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/oEF77sQSbu - ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018 A similar accident occurred earlier this year when a man rammed his car into a petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district. The man was learning to drive when the accident happened.



The accident was also caught on a CCTV camera, showing that the novice driver lost control over the car and rammed into a bike.



In May, 16 labourers and three children were killed and six others were injured after a truck they were travelling in overturned on a highway in Gujarat's Bhavnagar, 170 kilometres from Ahmedabad.



The accident happened when the cement-laden truck while taking a turn in high-speed lost control and overturned on the highway.



The truck was coming from Pipavav Port in Bhavnagar, the police said.



"There were 25 labourers travelling in the truck. The vehicle turned turtle early morning and 19 labourers were crushed to death," Ahmedabad Superintendent of Police RV Asari had said.



