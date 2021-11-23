5 Dead, 11 Injured As Car Suffers Tyre Burst, Hits Bus In Gujarat

Five persons were killed in the accident in Gujarat's Rajkot. (Representational)

Five persons were killed and eleven injured on Tuesday when a car collided with a state transport bus after jumping a divider on a national highway in Gujarat's Rajkot district, police said.

Two children in the car are critically injured, while nine passengers of the bus sustained minor wounds, a police station official said.

"The car was going towards Gondal and lost balance after a tyre burst near Biliya village. The car jumped the divider on the national highway, went to the opposite lane and dashed into an ST bus," he said.

Five car occupants, including three women and two men, died on the spot, he informed.