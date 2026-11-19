A Sub-Inspector of Police posted at Dabhoi Railway Police Station in Gujarat's Vadodara district has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of 20,000. The officer, identified as Ekta Pandya, allegedly demanded the money from a complainant in exchange for returning his mobile phone, which she had seized during a prohibition case investigation.

According to the ACB, a prohibition case had been registered against the complainant at Dabhoi Railway Police Station and PSI Ekta Pandya was investigating the matter. After securing anticipatory bail from the Gujarat High Court in Ahmedabad, the complainant appeared at the police station.

During his visit, Pandya allegedly took possession of his mobile phone and told him that he would have to pay Rs 20,000 to get it back. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB and lodged a complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap on November 17. During the operation, Pandya allegedly demanded and accepted Rs 20,000 from the complainant. The ACB team caught her red-handed and recovered the entire bribe amount.

The operation was led by Police Inspector S.K. Charel of the Chhota Udepur ACB Police Station, along with his team. Pandya, 37, is currently residing in Dabhoi Railway Colony and originally belongs to Amreli district. Further legal proceedings are underway.