On Camera, 2 Passengers Fight On Mumbai Local Train, 1 Falls Off

A fistfight broke out between passengers aboard a Mumbai local train on Friday night. During the altercation, one passenger fell off the moving train and, luckily, survived.

The incident occurred in a Churchgate-Virar fast local at around 10:30 p.m. The argument reportedly began over standing near the train's doorway. The dispute escalated into a physical fight.

A video of the fight shows the two passengers raining blows on each other. One of them stepped back to avoid being hit and fell off the train.

The passenger fell onto the tracks near Mumbai Central Station.

The train was moving relatively slowly, which is why the passenger survived.