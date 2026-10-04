This Hidden 2500-Year-Old Ladakh Monastery Can Be Reached Only After A Trek

Hidden deep into the mountains of Ladakh is a monastery that looks almost impossible to reach. Phuktal Monastery, in the remote Lungnak Valley of Zanskar, is one of the oldest and most isolated monasteries in the region.

Its story goes back around 2500 years, when the place was a natural cave where monks and scholars came to meditate and live far away from the outside world. As per travel content creator, Varsha Rekhate, reaching Phuktal “isn't easy at all.” Visitors have to travel through rough mountain roads before leaving their vehicles behind and continuing their remaining journey on foot.

The trek can take nearly an hour. There is no network, traffic or city noise and visitors are surrounded by mountains and silence. Varsha described the experience as feeling like entering another planet.

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On Instagram, Varsha Rekhate shared, “A hidden monastery built inside a mountain. One of the most remote monasteries in the world, Phuktal Monastary. Getting there isn't easy at all. You have to go through insane mountain roads. Once you reach at the location, you have to park your vehicle, and from there, the trek begins.”

“It takes almost an hour. As soon as the trek starts, it feels like you've arrived on another planet. No network, no city noise, just beautiful mountains and landscapes, and the silence, which just feels like you have entered some other planet, like Mars.”

“As soon as you enter the monastery, you just feel the energy. Once you reach the monastery, you have to go all the way to the top, where their tiny kitchen is located and where the monks live.

“When we reached the top, we saw that they had built their kitchen inside the rock, which was really fascinating. Then we had Thukpa, their traditional dish and drank some tea. Then we just sat there in silence and enjoyed the moment.”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “It seems amazingly beautiful and peaceful, wish to go there once for.”

Another shared, “Zanskar valley heaven on earth.”

“Look Like Shambhala,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “Seeing places like this makes me want to leave everything behind and just live here. Some people might call it boring, but I'd happily choose this tranquility over the chaos, worries, and everyday negativity of regular life.”

Another mentioned, “Zanskar never fails. It literally looks like a whole different planet.”

One more added, “The monastery itself is around 900 years old, whereas the cave is believed to have been used for meditation by sages for more than 2500 years.”

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As per The Treasury of Life, Jangsem Sherab Zangpo founded Phuktal Monastery and spent most of his life there. He also helped change older monasteries in the villages of Lingshed and Karsha. He later died at Phuktal, where his remains are still kept inside a special stupa, a Buddhist structure used to preserve sacred remains.