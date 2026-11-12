Sonam Wangchuk Claims "House Arrest" Amid Planned Ladakh Protest

A day after police removed Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site and escorted him to his residence, the climate activist on Thursday claimed that he had been placed under house arrest and alleged that around 20–25 police and paramilitary personnel had been deployed outside his Ladakh residence.

Wangchuk, who is a prominent member of Leh Apex Body (LAB), said he would challenge the restrictions on his movement before the appropriate legal forums, including the Magistrate, High Court and Supreme Court, questioning how a person could be prevented from participating in a peaceful protest without being formally arrested.

In a video message shared on his social media accounts, including X and Facebook, late Thursday night, the activist said several security personnel, along with multiple vehicles and tents, had been stationed outside his residence since Wednesday night.

He also alleged that armed personnel were deployed on all sides of his house during the day, restricting his movement.

Referring to the authorities' reported claim that he had merely been "advised to stay at home", Wangchuk questioned the distinction, saying the heavy security deployment effectively amounted to house arrest.

He said the restrictions were placed on him as he and fellow activists, including leaders of LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), were preparing for a sit-in protest over various demands concerning Ladakh, including the timing of the upcoming Autonomous Hill Development Council elections, scheduled for December 4.

Wangchuk said holding the elections during winter was "unacceptable", as a significant section of Ladakh's population would be away from the region.

He also alleged that the Hill Councils had been rendered ineffective and deprived of meaningful powers.

The activist reiterated the demand for the release of the Commission of Inquiry report into the September 24 incident last year, alleging that the matter was being suppressed.

He claimed that protests had been successfully held across Ladakh and would continue until the demands were met.

Appealing for support, Wangchuk said the people of Ladakh had always stood alongside India's younger generation and soldiers guarding the country's borders, and urged people across the country to stand in solidarity with Ladakh's struggle.

Ladakh Police defended its preventive action against Wangchuk and said it was in compliance with prohibitory orders issued by the Chief Electoral Officer, UT Ladakh, and the District Magistrate, Leh, regulating public rallies, protests and other public gatherings within the limits of Leh Municipality amid the ongoing election exercise.