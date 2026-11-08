India Plans World's Highest Railway Station In Rs 1.3 Lakh Crore Project, Beating China

India is planning a major railway infrastructure project in the Himalayas that could be the world's highest railway station. The proposed 489-km Bilaspur-Manali-Leh railway corridor may feature a station at an altitude of approximately 17,244 feet above sea level, surpassing China's Tanggula station.



A survey has been completed by the railway ministry, and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared. The project is estimated to cost Rs 1.31 lakh crore. Construction approval for the railway line is still pending. Interestingly, 55% of the line, or 270 km, would be through tunnels.



World's Highest Railway Station In India?



The Bilaspur-Leh rail line will pass through the Tengla railway station in Ladakh. The station will be built below Tanglang La, a major high mountain pass on the Manali-Leh highway.



The railway station will be located at an altitude of approximately 5,359 metres (17,244 feet) above sea level. Once construction is over, it will be 188 metres higher than China's Tanggula station.



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Bilaspur-Manali-Leh Line: Importance



The route will connect several important towns in Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, including Bilaspur, Mandi, Manali, Sissu, Keylong, Sarchu, Rumtse, Upshi, and Kharu in Ladakh. A total of 62 tunnels will be constructed on the line.



Air pressure and oxygen levels drop to half their normal levels at altitudes above 17,000 feet. To protect soldiers and rail passengers from breathing difficulties and extreme cold, the trains will have pressurised and heated cabins. Special oxygen masks will also be provided.



The project is located near the China border and has a lot of strategic importance. The railway line will ensure seamless connectivity between Ladakh and the rest of the country.



It will boost tourism, provide employment opportunities and keep Ladakh connected to different regions despite heavy snowfall. It will offer easy movement of freight and passengers to the border regions.



The project is still in the planning stage. Constructing the proposed railway corridor will be difficult due to the area's complex geological formations, extreme weather conditions, steep mountain gradients and the challenges of working at high altitudes.



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