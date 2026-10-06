Chennai To Bengaluru By Double-Decker Train: Check Timings, Route, Fare And Journey Time

Train journeys usually mean choosing between a lower berth, middle berth or upper berth. But what if the train itself had different levels? The AC Double Decker Express between Chennai and Bengaluru is offering passengers a unique two-level seating experience.

Train number 22625, the MGR Chennai Central-KSR Bengaluru AC Double Decker Express, runs between Chennai Central and Bengaluru, with coaches featuring lower and upper seating decks. Passengers can move between the levels using the steps provided inside the coach.

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Chennai To Bengaluru Double-Decker Train Timings

The train departs from MGR Chennai Central at 7:25 AM and reaches KSR Bengaluru City Junction at 1:10 PM. The journey takes around 5 hours and 45 minutes.

For the return journey, the train leaves KSR Bengaluru at 1:30 PM and reaches Chennai Central at 7:45 PM.

Chennai-Bengaluru Double-Decker Train Fare

Wondering how much it costs? In a video doing rounds online, the travel blogger shared that the AC Double Decker Express offers a relatively convenient option for passengers travelling between the two cities.

The fare for the journey is around Rs 575 per person, depending on the booking details and applicable charges.

Major Route Halts

The train has several stops between MGR Chennai Central and KSR Bengaluru City Junction. Major halts on the route include:

1. Tiruvallur (TRL)

2. Arakkonam (AJJ)

3. Katpadi Junction (KPD)

4. Ambur (AB)

5. Vaniyambadi (VN)

6. Jolarpettai Junction (JTJ)

7. Kuppam (KPN)

8. Bangarapet Junction (BWT)

9. Krishnarajapuram (KJM)

10. Bengaluru Cantt (BNC)

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The train consists of eight AC chair cars, five non-AC second-class reserved coaches, and two power cars. Food service is also available. Vendors sell light meals such as tomato soup, vegetable cutlets, bread omelettes, and masala dosas.

In addition to that, each seat has a foldable table in front of it, as well as a bottle case similar to those found on other trains.