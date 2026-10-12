This Gujarat Sanctuary Lost Lions 144 Years Ago. Now It's Home To 17 Asiatic Lions

For over a century, Gir has been synonymous with Asiatic lions in India. Now, another forest in Gujarat is drawing attention for a different reason. Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, where the lions had been absent for nearly 144 years, is now home to 17 of these big cats.

A new study published in PLOS One has found that Barda has suitable habitat, prey resources and environmental conditions to support a lion population over the long term. The findings could make this relatively small sanctuary an important part of the conservation of India's endangered Asiatic lions.

Lions Returned To This Gujarat Forest After 144 Years

The study, titled Beyond Gir: Barda Wildlife Sanctuary as a Potential Stronghold for Asiatic Lions, looked into the lions' habitat preferences, movements, social interactions and diet.

Researchers radio-collared six lions, one male and five females, and recorded more than 169,000 GPS locations between January 2023 and July 2025.

The findings showed that the lions were actively using Barda's forests and grasslands and establishing home ranges. The study also observed their social interactions and feeding habits.

Wild pigs accounted for 55% of the recorded dietary occurrences, while domestic cattle accounted for 17%. This highlights the importance of maintaining a healthy wild prey population within the sanctuary.

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Both natural movement and conservation efforts led the lions to Barda's forests. A male lion moved into the sanctuary from the southwestern parts of Gir. And then the Gujarat Forest Department introduced five female lions to strengthen the population.

Gujarat Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said Barda could serve as a population buffer for lions dispersing from Gir. He also highlighted that protecting smaller habitats and maintaining connections between them is also crucial.

The forest department has deployed eight full-time lion trackers to monitor the animals' movements and health. It has also strengthened its response to human-wildlife conflict.

A New Home For Asiatic Lions

Photo: Canva

Barda Wildlife Sanctuary is located in Gujarat's Saurashtra region, across parts of the Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts. It covers 192.31 square kilometres and lies around 15 km from Porbandar town.

The sanctuary was declared a protected area in February 1979. That same year, the state government launched the Gir-Barda Project to develop it as a second home for Asiatic lions. Although relatively small, Barda is known for its diverse vegetation, including several medicinal and rare plant species, like babul, dhav, rayan, ber, jamun, amli and bamboo. Medicinal plants such as guggal are also found here.

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Apart from lions, the sanctuary also supports animals such as leopards, hyenas and jackals. Deer species, including sambar, chital and chinkara, are also important to its wildlife history. A healthy prey population will be essential as the lion population grows.

For travellers interested in Gujarat's forests and wildlife, Barda is worth considering. The sanctuary hosts both morning and afternoon safaris. However, visitors should check current access rules, permitted activities and timings with the Gujarat Forest Department before planning a trip.