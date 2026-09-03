Tiger Safaris To Luxury Stays: How To Plan A Ranthambore Getaway Like Neha Dhupia

Ranthambore has long been one of Rajasthan's most popular wildlife destinations, attracting travellers to experience the thrill of spotting a tiger in its natural habitat. Spread over an area of 392 sq. km., Ranthambore National Park is one of the largest tiger habitats in the country. The area was first established as a wildlife sanctuary in 1955 and later became one of India's principal tiger reserves.

The destination is a popular wildlife tourist attraction among enthusiasts, photographers and tourists looking for an escape surrounded by nature. Recently, actor-television personality Neha Dhupia also chose Ranthambore for a family getaway during her birthday weekend.

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The actor travelled to Ranthambore with her husband, son and other family members during her birthday weekend, checking into the luxury JW Marriott Ranthambore Resort & Spa.

Sharing glimpses of the getaway on social media, she showcased heading out on tiger safaris inside the national park and spotting the ferocious tiger.

How To Plan Your Trip?

If Neha Dhupia's Ranthambore getaway has inspired you to plan a wildlife holiday of your own, here is a step-by-step guide covering the best time to visit, safari options, popular zones and how to reach the destination.

Planning a trip to Ranthambore National Park requires booking in advance, as safari permits are strictly limited and highly sought after. Handled by the Forest Department, booking for the Ranthambore jungle safari is offered in two modes: Jeep Safari and Canter Safari. The Jeep Safari can accommodate up to 6 people, whereas the Canter Safari can hold up to 20 people at a time.

An ideal trip is around 3 and a half hours and happens twice a day, which gives you enough time to go on multiple safaris and maximise your chances of spotting a tiger.

Best Time to Visit

October to March (Peak Season): The weather is cool and pleasant (10°C to 30°C), making it the most comfortable time for a safari.

April to June (Best for Tiger Sightings): It gets extremely hot (up to 40°C or more), but vegetation thins out, and animals gather around waterholes, making tigers much easier to spot.

Note: The park is completely closed from July to September due to the monsoon season.

How to view the predator up close?

The Ranthambore National Park offers options for tiger safaris for visitors. The Safari allows visitors to have a closer look at the tigers and other wildlife in the park.

The park has been divided into 10 zones where visitors can spot tigers. Among these, zones 1-6 are the more popular ones and preferred by a lot of people for tiger sightings. Zone 3, 4, and 5 are where the tigers can be sighted more during the summers since these zones have lakes and other water bodies where they come to quench their thirst during the hot season. Try to book different zones across your safaris to vary your experience.

How to reach?

By Air: The nearest airport to reach Ranthambore National Park is Sanganer Airport in Jaipur. The distance between Jaipur and Ranthambore is about 180 km, and tourists can take a direct taxi or bus from Sanganer Airport to reach Ranthambore safely.

By Rail: The railway station that connects Ranthambore National Park to other important cities is Sawai Madhopur Railway Station, which is located at a distance of 10 km from the park. Tourists can avail local bus, taxi, or cab to reach the Ranthambore park smoothly.

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By Road: Ranthambore is well connected with all the major cities and towns through state bus service, and it can be reached through private buses and taxis. Jaipur, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Ajmer, and Jodhpur can be easily travelled to from Ranthambore.