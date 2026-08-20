"I Just Smell It": Gauahar Khan Exposes Zaid Darbar's Underarms Fetish

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have shared a funny and very personal detail about their relationship on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's YouTube show Double Date.

During the conversation, when Neha asked Zaid about his underarm fetish, Gauahar was stunned and asked, “Oh my god. Where did you get this information from? Are you all like in our bedrooms? He thinks that my underarms smell fresh all the time.”

Zaid admitted that he likes the feel of Gauahar's soft skin and also likes her natural smell. Gauahar then explained that Zaid sometimes touches and smells her underarms because he feels they always smell fresh. She also revealed that Zaid even speaks to his sister Anam about how nice the smell is.

The unexpected confession left Neha and Angad laughing.

Zaid Darbar explains, “You know how a baby's skin is, so soft and smooth? That's what it feels like to me. I don't do anything else, I just touch that. I touch that and I just smell it.”

Gauahar Khan intervenes and adds, “Then he'll tell his own sister, ‘How good the smell is,' and Anam will be like, ‘What are you talking about?' He also wants me to push his cuticles and I hate it because I don't know why he likes it. I think he will get hurt, so I'm like, ‘I don't want to do it.' Then he says, ‘See, you stopped, didn't you?' I'm like, ‘I don't want to do it.' You know who else has this habit? My son. He has the same habit. I hate this habit. I really hate it.”

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who got married on December 25, 2020, welcomed their first son, Zehaan, in May 2023. They later became parents for the second time when their son Farwaan was born in September 2025.

Gauahar is waiting for the release of her upcoming film Ikroop, also featuring Mithila Palkar, Kumud Mishra, Swanand Kirkire and Taha Shah Badussha. The release date has not been announced yet, but the film will premiere on ZEE5.

Meanwhile, Zaid Darbar was last seen in the reality show Alliance, which was won by Mini Mathur.